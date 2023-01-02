The Eastern Window: Are Chinese stocks poised for a recovery?

There are widespread expectations of Chinese economic revival, with many analysts saying that the worst is over.

Highlights The market is ignoring signs of a weakening economy Market expects an economic revival because COVID restrictions have been lifted. Morgan Stanley has upgraded its view of Chinese stocks. The risk of delisting US-listed Chinese stocks has been reduced. Market optimists have taken into account the US-China friction Chinese equities are showing signs of recovery since the government lifted COVID-related restrictions and announced new measures to revive the economy. Many investors including investment banks are ignoring reports from think tanks of a resurgence in COVID-19 and...