Black Swans in the Year of the Rabbit: Recession, recovery, rebound

The year 2023 is expected to be a year of slowing economic growth but of resilient markets. (Representative image)

Highlights 2023 is starting on a sombre note, with forecasts of a global recession and volatile markets Global growth is expected to slow down to 2% this year Flows into Chinese stocks will pick up going into the Chinese New Year, in anticipation of a post Covid reopening in April Commodities from oil to base metals will benefit from the China reopening 2023 is likely to be a bad year for the economy but a better year for the markets Both stocks and bonds have...