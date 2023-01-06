India, China locked in a race to lead green hydrogen transition

Green hydrogen is one of the cleanest sources of energy with close to zero emission.

The strategic rivalry between India and China centred around their border tensions has now acquired a new dimension. The two are racing ahead to acquire a leading edge in the manufacture of green hydrogen, a key source of green energy. Whoever wins will be one up on the other in the journey to fulfil commitments made to the global community to help achieve a carbon neutral world. China is currently leading the global race to manufacture machines vital for the...