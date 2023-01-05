Indian Energy Exchange: Volumes back on radar, light up earnings upgrade hopes

Highlights Volumes revive in key segments with higher demand Buyback of shares to add value for existing shareholders Contribution from other segments to boost profits Earnings to be better in second half of current fiscal At 29 times PE, stock offers good margin of safety Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) saw good growth in electricity volumes traded in the quarter that ended in December 2022 despite supply-side issues. Total volumes traded were up 5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, at 24.2 billion units. Coal availability has...
