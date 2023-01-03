Budget 2023: Global headwinds call for caution on elevated twin deficits

The Union Budget team faces the need for faster fiscal consolidation over the medium term

Highlights The latest Balance of Payments data show a high current account deficit The fiscal deficit too is high A persistent increase in the fiscal deficit leads to a higher CAD and external financing challenges would emerge To manage the heightened external risks going forward, keeping the twin deficits in check would be crucial The RBI’s Report on Currency and Finance (RCF) for 2022 says that a general government debt level beyond 66 percent of GDP retards growth In FY2020-21, general government debt to GDP...