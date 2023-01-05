English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    US inflation has not ‘turned the corner yet’, IMF's Gita Gopinath warns

    Fund’s second-in-command urges Fed to ‘stay the course’ on rate rises this year

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 https://www.ft.com/content/4f4e0b97-697a-4a51-8ef9-f0068d27fa62 / Jan 5, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    US inflation has not ‘turned the corner yet’, IMF's Gita Gopinath warns

    Representational image

    Colby Smith in Washington Inflation in the US has not “turned the corner yet” and it is too early for the Federal Reserve to declare victory in its fight against soaring prices, a top IMF official has warned. In an interview with the Financial Times Gita Gopinath, the fund’s second-in-command, urged the US central bank to press ahead with rate rises this year despite a recent moderation in headline inflation following one of the most aggressive tightening campaigns in the Fed’s...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | OYO IPO — a test case for new-age companies

      Jan 4, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Emerging markets gain ground, stronger PMI leaves no room for stimulus, GST buoyancy a challenge, EVs will reach critical mass in 2023, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers