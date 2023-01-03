Central bank digital currency: blockchain could upend banking

Representative image

Banking remains remarkably stuck in old ways. The model has hardly changed for decades. Banks fund themselves partly with deposits and then lend at higher rates, trying to capture transaction fees from areas such as payments. But as some central banks trial their own digital currencies, important changes to the industry approach. Initially, sleepy banks allowed fintechs to snatch large chunks of the payments chain from banks. Core banking franchises could suffer the same fate unless banks can get ahead...