What could surprise the markets in 2023? 

After the hammering in 2022, could there be more to come? Or are we now set for a recovery?

Highlights Geopolitics, slowing growth, high inflation, monetary tightening, the resilience of the Indian economy, how much of all this is factored in by the markets? The markets will be negatively surprised if inflation persists at a high level A US recession is not discounted by the markets A peaceful resolution of the Ukraine war will be a huge positive surprise Any disappointment on the resilience of the Indian economy will be a big disappointment for the market Continued quantitative tightening will lead to further compression...