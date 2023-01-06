English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Market live: Nifty Below 18k, Sensex Sheds 250 Pts
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Mamaearth vs FMCG biggies: A financial face-off

    Direct to consumer companies are viewed as a growing threat to listed FMCG companies. Honasa's numbers show how their business models are starkly different

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    January 06, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
    Mamaearth vs FMCG biggies: A financial face-off

    How does a successful direct to consumer company’s financials look? Some answers can be got from the IPO document of Honasa Consumer, which made its name marketing the Mamaearth range of products and is now selling a number of other brands. FMCG investors will find these answers useful, as they ponder over how big a threat they can pose, or even whether they deserve the high valuations that profitable FMCG stocks normally trade at. Direct to consumer brands are seen...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Time to reset earnings expectations ​

      Jan 5, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Family businesses score better than startups, two-wheeler sales stutter, oil imports on slippery track, bank credit rises sharply, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers