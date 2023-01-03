English
    The anti-demonetisation petitions – an exercise in futility

    The Supreme Court has dismissed the petitions against demonetization and held it was legal and constitutional. Six years after the event, one wonders what impact any ruling could have. By holding the demonetization as valid in law, this ruling has created a precedent for future demonetization

    Jayant Thakur
    January 03, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST
    It was on November 8, 2016 that the Indian government announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. (File image)

    Highlights The ruling is of little consequence because it was already acknowledged that demonetization was a fait accompli The Court has said that the objective of demonetization was well-intentioned The Court also said their ruling cannot be based on the success or failure of the objectives Four out of five judges said the procedure followed for demonetization by the government was correct The opposition has failed to garner any political mileage through the petitions By holding the demonetization as valid in law, this ruling has...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers