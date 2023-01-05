Marico quarterly update: Revenue growth modest, margin recovery takes hold

Highlights Rural demand lagged due to elevated retail inflation Margin recovery likely in December quarter International operations recorded lower growth rate Remain neutral at current levels The Marico (CMP: Rs 505; Market capitalisation: Rs 65356 crore) earnings update for the December quarter shows mid single-digit volume growth for the domestic business (77 percent of consolidated revenues) against a 3 percent volume growth in the September ’22 quarter and a flattish volume growth in the December ’21 quarter. Parachute coconut oil posted a low single-digit volume...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | OYO IPO — a test case for new-age companies
Jan 4, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Emerging markets gain ground, stronger PMI leaves no room for stimulus, GST buoyancy a challenge, EVs will reach critical mass in 2023, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the gameRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers