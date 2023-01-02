English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Time To Turn Positive On Metal Stocks? | Opening Bell
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Green Pivot: Clean power play — A bitter-sweet punch of three Ps

    Unless performance picks up, India’s clean power goals can get short-circuited despite promises and potential

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    January 02, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST
    The Green Pivot: Clean power play — A bitter-sweet punch of three Ps

    India’s energy demand is on an upward trajectory, it could rise over 3 percent annually, according to the International Energy Agency. (Representational image)

    Highlights India’s power generation capacity to reach 820 GW by 2030 Of this, 500 GW will come from non-fossil sources Non-fossil contribution in the total energy mix to go up to 60 percent from the present 40 percent But solar and wind lagging, annual capacity addition is not inspiring Hydro projects energising non-fossil capacity addition The government needs to plug glitches that impede solar and wind power projects India’s paradigm of clean power progress is a bitter-sweet punch of three Ps — potential, promises, and performance....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Managing risk is crucial in investing

      Dec 30, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India ready to fight global recession, startup reforms need fine tuning, rejig laggard stocks for better returns, what investors must do in 2023, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers