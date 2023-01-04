GST buoyancy poses a welcome challenge for Budget 2023 maths

Highlights GST collections showing buoyancy in the current fiscal year Revenue mop-up from GST likely to exceed the target for 2022-23 Higher GST revenues helped the Centre to bear the food and fertiliser subsidy burden without breaching the fiscal deficit target A more-than-anticipated nominal growth because of inflation aided higher collection Going forward, nominal growth will be slower as inflation cools off Predicting GST buoyancy and projecting a revenue target can therefore be tricky With GST revenues on a roll, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | More green spots on India’s growth map, what can play spoilsport?
Jan 3, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infra projects pose steep cost overruns, vital to maintain pharma quality, thermal sector continues to grow, plea to deem demonetisation illegal futile, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers