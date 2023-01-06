English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    What will it take for India to restore G20’s old glory?

    During its presidency, India should craft the agenda in such a way that G20 once again becomes an effective platform for global economic and financial cooperation

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    January 06, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST
    What will it take for India to restore G20’s old glory?

    India should try to reboot the G20 so that it becomes an effective platform for economic and financial cooperation. (Representative image)

    Highlights India considers the G20 presidency to be a “very big deal” New Delhi believes this to be an opportunity to market India to the world But the G20 presidency is not about showcasing India’s achievement New Delhi should craft the G20 agenda in such a way that India’s development priorities are blended with the global economic imperatives India should try to reboot the G20 so that it becomes an effective platform for economic and financial cooperation Ever since picking up the baton of leadership...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Time to reset earnings expectations ​

      Jan 5, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Family businesses score better than startups, two-wheeler sales stutter, oil imports on slippery track, bank credit rises sharply, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers