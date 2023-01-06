English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Personal Finance: How will our capital markets move in 2023?

    After unprecedented events such as COVID-19 and war, India’s equity and bond markets could do well in 2023, but investors must be mindful of risks

    Lisa Barbora
    January 06, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST
    Personal Finance: How will our capital markets move in 2023?

    India's equity market, domestic bond market and physical assets like gold and real estate ended in 2022 on a positive note. (Representative image)

    The previous three calendar years have seen all the macro-economic, geo-political, social and global health upheavals that you could (or couldn’t) imagine. We’ve gone from a once in a century global pandemic to an unexpected traditional war between a nuclear power and another nation supported by a superpower. It’s no wonder that global capital markets have seesawed not merely on expectations, but also due to extraordinary monetary policy measures by central banks to cushion the economic impact of these unanticipated...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Time to reset earnings expectations ​

      Jan 5, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Family businesses score better than startups, two-wheeler sales stutter, oil imports on slippery track, bank credit rises sharply, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers