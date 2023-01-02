At the beginning of 2023, Indian manufacturing a picture of resilience 

Economists have pointed out that for the growth in the Indian economy to be sustained, a rise in capital expenditure is key. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

Highlights Manufacturing PMI the highest in 13 months The reading provides a fundamental basis for the resilience of Indian stocks Momentum likely to be sustained because of healthy order books and low finished goods stocks Manufacturing momentum augurs well for capex Despite lower input costs, firms increased selling prices, indicating higher margins Services sector PMI also likely to be good The India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in a very strong 57.8 for December 2022, up from a robust 55.7 in November. Clearly, momentum in...