    At the beginning of 2023, Indian manufacturing a picture of resilience 

    The strong momentum in the manufacturing PMI provides a fundamental basis to the resilience of the Indian stock markets and could justify the high valuations 

    Manas Chakravarty
    January 02, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
    Economists have pointed out that for the growth in the Indian economy to be sustained, a rise in capital expenditure is key. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

    Highlights  Manufacturing PMI the highest in 13 months  The reading provides a fundamental basis for the resilience of Indian stocks  Momentum likely to be sustained because of healthy order books and low finished goods stocks  Manufacturing momentum augurs well for capex  Despite lower input costs, firms increased selling prices, indicating higher margins  Services sector PMI also likely to be good  The India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in a very strong 57.8 for December 2022, up from a robust 55.7 in November. Clearly, momentum in...

