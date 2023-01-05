English
    Is there an opportunity to invest in the chemical sector?

    Valuations for the sector are, by and large, not expensive but not cheap either. In some cases, it is close to the long-term averages and should be evaluated case by case.

    Anubhav Sahu
    January 05, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
    Chemical

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Supply disruptions eased out but demand recession looks imminent FY23 witnessing weak volume, pricing dynamics Significant de-rating for the sector but recession risks not priced in Recent capex cycle payback period to get stretched Prefer agrochem & pharma end markets and import substitution names Year 2022 was a transition year for the chemicals sector. If the first half was severely impacted by supply disruptions and the European energy crisis, in the last few months, although the Ukraine war has not ended, global supply bottlenecks...

