Markets are headed for consolidation at these levels

In light of monetary policy normalisation globally, there is limited potential for re-rating of Nifty valuation levels. (Representative image)

Highlights: Indian equities have held up far better than their emerging peers Most part of FY22 saw Indian companies’ EPS revisions get upward momentum led by globally-oriented sectors Recently concluded Q2FY23 earnings seasons, laid a lot of investor concerns around domestic recovery to rest. The Nifty is currently pricing in a strong earnings momentum, which means all eyes are on earnings to see if they will deliver Indian equities have held up far better than their emerging peers (CYTD22 MSCI emerging markets index is...