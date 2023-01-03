English
    Nine steps to reach the 18th Lok Sabha

    By declining to join or ignoring the Bharat-Jodo yatra, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav have made one thing very clear--the chance of opposition unity in the next Lok Sabha election is almost nil

    Suvashis Maitra
    January 03, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST
    Nine steps to reach the 18th Lok Sabha

    Representative image (Image: AP)

    This year, there will be assembly elections in nine states The results will form the backdrop to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 Most of the battles will be closely fought AAP may contest the Karnataka elections Trinamool Congress may eat into opposition votes in Tripura The chances of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections are remote Indo-Chinese relations and the economy are very important for the BJP to manage ahead of the elections  In a democracy, the year preceding a national election year...

