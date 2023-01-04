The new Gulf sovereign wealth fund boom

Jan 4, 2023 / 12:26 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The Middle East’s sovereign wealth funds are bigger and more experienced than in 2008. (Representative image)

Andrew England and Simeon Kerr in Abu Dhabi and Samer Al-Atrush in Riyadh The football World Cup in Qatar was not the only show drawing attention to the oil-rich Gulf in recent weeks. In Abu Dhabi, an annual finance conference was so packed that attendees were left with standing room only as the region is increasingly viewed as one of the remaining sources of abundant capital. When sessions ended, bankers and investors squeezed through corridors pitching deals on the hoof. “It...