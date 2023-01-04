English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: Earnings growth takes the route of cost savings, higher capacity

    These initiatives, along with capacity expansion and merger with ISMT, will create value for shareholders

    Nandish Shah
    January 04, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
    Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: Earnings growth takes the route of cost savings, higher capacity

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Expansion on track for pig iron and castings Proposed merger with ISMT, shareholders and other approvals required Various cost-saving projects on schedule Stock trading at life-time high; remains positive Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (KFIL; CMP: Rs 365; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,072 crore) shares touched a life-time high of Rs 371 recently. KFIL has successfully turned around the operations of Indian Seamless Metal Tubes (ISMT), much ahead of market expectations. It has proposed the merger with ISMT and various approvals will be required. There are multiple...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | More green spots on India’s growth map, what can play spoilsport?

      Jan 3, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infra projects pose steep cost overruns, vital to maintain pharma quality, thermal sector continues to grow, plea to deem demonetisation illegal futile, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football

      Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

      The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the game

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers