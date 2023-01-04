Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: Earnings growth takes the route of cost savings, higher capacity

Highlights Expansion on track for pig iron and castings Proposed merger with ISMT, shareholders and other approvals required Various cost-saving projects on schedule Stock trading at life-time high; remains positive Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (KFIL; CMP: Rs 365; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,072 crore) shares touched a life-time high of Rs 371 recently. KFIL has successfully turned around the operations of Indian Seamless Metal Tubes (ISMT), much ahead of market expectations. It has proposed the merger with ISMT and various approvals will be required. There are multiple...
