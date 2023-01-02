Why this small finance bank can rerate further

Representative image.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights We had recommended Equitas SFB as a contrarian bet that worked well Growing strongly, but lowered its FY23 guidance due to weaker H1 Asset quality pain largely behind, should steadily improve De-risked asset book, with dominance of secured lending Excellent deposit profile, shielding interest margin As growth returns, C/I should fall supporting RoA Management change overhang removed, rerating possible We had recommended Equitas Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 58.35, Market Cap: Rs 7,318 crore) in the vicinity of its 52-week low, at Rs 40.5 per share,...