English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Is the drought in deposit growth finally reversing?

    Though lower than the credit growth, deposits have picked up in recent times; key factor to monitor is the effect of the revision in deposit rates on bank margins

    Madhuchanda Dey
    January 05, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
    Is the drought in deposit growth finally reversing?

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Systemic credit growth remains strong Deposit growth picking up but still lags credit growth IIB continues to grow well but C/D ratio has perked up Federal Bank too shows strong credit growth For Federal Bank deposits have picked up driven by term deposit The banking sector has been enjoying multiple tailwinds — strong credit growth, benign asset quality, and an expansion in interest margin with credit repricing faster than deposits in a rising rate environment. The only point of bother has been the tardy...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | OYO IPO — a test case for new-age companies

      Jan 4, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Emerging markets gain ground, stronger PMI leaves no room for stimulus, GST buoyancy a challenge, EVs will reach critical mass in 2023, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football

      Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

      The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the game

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers