Bulk deals | Abu Dhabi Investment Authority exits Harsha Engineers International, TPG Growth offloads entire shareholding in Landmark Cars

We have several bulk deals on June 23 wherein global private equity firm TPG Growth exited Landmark Cars, FPI Abu Dhabi Investment Authority also offloaded entire shareholding in Harsha Engineers International, and Promoter Nishant Pitti sold 3.6 percent stake in Easy Trip Planners via open market transactions.

As per the bulk deals data available with exchanges. global private equity firm TPG Growth II SF Pte Ltd has sold entire shareholding of 44.56 shares or 11.25 percent stake in Landmark Cars at an average price of Rs 658 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 293.2 crore.

Promoter Sanjay Karsandas Thakker (HUF) also offloaded its entire 1.41 percent stake or 5.6 lakh shares in the automotive retailer at same price. Total promoters' shareholding in the company was 55.18 percent as of March 2023.

However, six investors Unifi Capital, Societe Generale, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio, Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, and 3P India Equity Fund 1 were buyer for some of those shares, acquiring 38.62 lakh shares or 9.7 percent stake in Landmark Cars at same price, which amounted to Rs 254.13 crore.

As a result, Landmark Cars shares rallied 8.3 percent to Rs 717.15 on the NSE.

Easy Trip Planners was also in focus on Friday as its promoter Nishant Pitti has sold 6.25 crore equity shares or 3.6 percent stake in the travel agency company at an average price of Rs 42.6 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 266.58 per share.

However, Wilson Holdings was the buyer in this deal, acquiring all shares at same price. The stock corrected 2 percent to close at Rs 42.1.

Harsha Engineers International shares jumped nearly 7 percent to Rs 470.45. Foreign portfolio investor Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has exited the precision bearing cages manufacturer by selling entire 17.76 lakh equity shares or 1.95 percent stake at an average price of Rs 435.02 per share, which amounted to Rs 77.25 crore.

However, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 16.04 lakh shares in Harsha Engineers at an average price of Rs 435 per share.

Parag Milk Foods also saw buying interest, climbing over 7 percent to Rs 120.40 due to significant increase in volumes. Sixth Sense India Opportunities III, a venture capital fund managed by Sixth Sense Ventures, has bought additional 6.8 lakh shares or 0.58 percent stake in the milk products company at an average price of Rs 121.23 per share.

As of March 2023, Sixth Sense India Opportunities III already held 2.3 percent shares in the company, and Sixth Sense India Opportunities II has 1.54 percent stake.

Among other deals, promoter Shapoorji Pallonji and Company has offloaded 35 lakh shares or 1.84 percent stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 295.25 per share, which was worth Rs 103.33 crore. The stock fell 3 percent to Rs 289.15.

However, Sahastraa Advisors bought 9.9 lakh shares and Setu Securities purchased 17.1 lakh shares in the renewable energy company at same price.

Indiabulls Housing Finance was also in focus, as Florintree Insurtech LLP has acquired 30.5 lakh equity shares or 0.64 percent stake in the housing finance company at an average price of Rs 115.54 per share.

The Miri Strategic Emerging Markets Fund LP has bought 4.46 lakh shares in 63 Moons Technologies at an average price of Rs 190.68 per share, and purchased 6.27 lakh shares in Antony Waste Handling Cell at an average price of Rs 318.99 per share.

In previous session, The Miri Strategic Emerging Markets Fund LP already bought 2.5 lakh shares in Antony Waste at an average price of Rs 277.65 per share.

Antony Waste shares surged 17.4 percent to Rs 330.15, in addition to 11 percent rally in previous session, while 63 Moons Technologies was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 201.70.