you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerage calls: Nomura remains bullish on Lupin, Citi raises target on Havells

Nomura has a Buy rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 1,017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for March 14.

Yes Bank | Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 300

The brokerage raised the stock's target price to Rs 300 from Rs 280, keeping the Buy call.

Yes Bank is moving towards stability, and improved perception of the bank could lead to improved valuations, Deutsche Bank said.

Deutsche Bank expects the company's overall loan book growth to be at 16-18 percent over FY20-21.

Reliance Industries | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,230

Demand and margin for the energy business could see a recovery in March, Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

HCL Technologies | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Underweight | Target: Rs 931

Acquisition of Strong-Bridge Envision should boost HCL Technologies' digital and analytics capabilities, said Morgan Stanley.

The acquisition will add 0.5 percent to HCL's consolidated revenue growth, the brokerage said.

HCL Technologies| Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,310

The acquisition of Strong-Bridge Envision will add 50 bps to HCL Technologies' FY20 growth, the brokerage said.

The size of the acquisition is small, according to Credit Suisse.

Lupin | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,017

The FDA action against Lupin's Mandideep facility is likely to result in a warning letter at the site, Nomura said in a research note.

The financial impact of the FDA action is likely to be limited, the brokerage added.

The development at the facility is not unexpected, and raises concerns about the company's ability to handle manufacturing related regulatory issues, Nomura said in a research note.

Jefferies on Industrials

"Industrial stocks are lacklustre on an uncertain election outcome in May 2019," said Jefferies.

The brokerage remains positive on L&T, Voltas, ABB India and KEI Industries.

Havells India | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 860

The brokerage hiked the stock's target price to Rs 860 from Rs 783, maintaining the Neutral rating.

"Higher commodity prices, unsuccessful new-product launches downside risks," Citi said in a research note.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 11:13 am

tags #Brokerage Calls #stock recommendations

