English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    MPC Meeting | RBI's frst policy stance of 2023 on Feb 8; modest rate hike expected amid global woes

    RBI Monetary Policy 2023: February 8 monetary policy is seen as crucial as it will be RBI's first policy stance for calendar year 2023 and comes exactly one week after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2023-24

    Nikita Prasad
    February 05, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
    The review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das will likely indicate the course the RBI will adopt in 2023

    The review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das will likely indicate the course the RBI will adopt in 2023

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the first monetary policy of 2023 on February 8 after a two-day review amid  concerns of further slowdown in economic growth and tight global financial conditions.

    The review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das will likely indicate the course the RBI will adopt in 2023 as it seeks to strike a fine balance between sustaining growth while battling against global spillovers.

    This week's monetary policy is seen as crucial as it will be the RBI's first policy stance for the calendar year 2023 and comes exactly one week after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament on February 1.

    Even though the US Federal Reserve is signalling that disinflation has kicked off and the odds of soft-landing in 2023 have increased, the anticipated slowdown in economic growth remains to be a challenge for the rate-setting panel.