    Economic Survey 2023: FY24 baseline GDP growth seen at 6.5%

    The Economic Survey said growth next year will be in the range of 6-6.8 percent, "depending on the trajectory of economic and political developments globally".

    Siddharth Upasani
    January 31, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
    The growth forecast made by the Economic Survey for 2022-23 is 50 basis points lower than the statistics ministry's first advance estimate of 7 percent for this year.

    India's real GDP is expected to grow by 6.5 percent in 2023-24, the government's annual Economic Survey stated on January 31.

    The growth forecast made by the Economic Survey for 2022-23, tabled in Parliament a day before the finance minister presents the Union Budget for the next financial year, is 50 basis points lower than the statistics ministry's first advance estimate of 7 percent for this financial year.

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    The Survey said growth next year will be in the range of 6-6.8 percent, "depending on the trajectory of economic and political developments globally".