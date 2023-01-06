Govt pegs FY23 GDP growth at 7%

Representative image.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow by 7 percent in 2022-23, the statistics ministry said on January 6. In the fiscal year 2021-22, the GDP had grown by 8.7 percent.

The country's nominal GDP growth for FY23 is estimated at 15.4 percent versus 19.5 percent in FY22, the ministry said in a release. The gross value added growth for FY23 is estimated at 6.7 percent versus 8.1 percent in FY22, it added.

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 157.60 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2021-22 of Rs 147.36 lakh crore, released on 31st May 2022. The growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.0 percent as compared to 8.7 percent in 2021-22," the ministry noted.

The government's first advance estimate for this year's growth comes ahead of the February 1 presentation of the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament.

The Budget will use the estimate for this year's GDP to compute its tax revenue and other estimates for 2023-24.

The statistics ministry's first advance estimate for this year's growth is above the Reserve Bank of India's forecast of 6.8 percent.

As per the estimates shared, private consumption is expected to grow by 7.7 percent in FY23, as against 7.9 percent in FY22. Gross fixed capital formation is estimated to grow by 11.5 percent in this fiscal, as compared to a growth of 15.8 recorded in FY22.

