    Pundits' View: From fiscal deficit to capex, economists predict FY24 Budget details

    Experts said the Centre may target a fiscal deficit of 5.9 percent of GDP with capital expenditure set for another increase to almost Rs 9 lakh crore

    Siddharth Upasani
    January 24, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST
    Economists think Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has a big job in maintaining a fine balance when it comes to loosening its pursestrings - to give and collect money.

    In just over a week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament. While the wish-list is long, with demands from every part of the country, some key numbers will determine what the government can deliver.

    Moneycontrol spoke to economists and zeroed in on these numbers and how they will dictate the government's budget announcements on February 1.

    Nominal GDP

    The assumption of the likely growth in India's nominal GDP in 2023-24 is perhaps the most important number in the budget as it will be directly responsible for estimates such as the fiscal deficit and the growth in tax collections.