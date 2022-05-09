Vikas Ecotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.09 crore, up 126.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.09 crore in March 2022 up 126.17% from Rs. 36.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022 up 111.21% from Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022 up 307.6% from Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2021.

Vikas Ecotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.

Vikas Ecotech shares closed at 4.95 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 135.71% returns over the last 6 months and 312.50% over the last 12 months.