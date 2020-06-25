Shriram EPC Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 184.00 crore, down 62.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.00 crore in March 2020 down 62.35% from Rs. 488.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.08 crore in March 2020 down 2989.47% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2020 down 93.17% from Rs. 26.64 crore in March 2019.

Shriram EPC shares closed at 6.05 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.08% returns over the last 6 months and -27.11% over the last 12 months.