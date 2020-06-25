Shriram EPC Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 184.00 crore, down 62.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram EPC are:
Net Sales at Rs 184.00 crore in March 2020 down 62.35% from Rs. 488.73 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.08 crore in March 2020 down 2989.47% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2020 down 93.17% from Rs. 26.64 crore in March 2019.
Shriram EPC shares closed at 6.05 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.08% returns over the last 6 months and -27.11% over the last 12 months.
|Shriram EPC
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|184.00
|339.75
|488.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|184.00
|339.75
|488.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.61
|7.05
|-4.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.68
|14.16
|15.98
|Depreciation
|1.42
|1.42
|1.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|171.58
|298.39
|477.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.07
|18.73
|-2.27
|Other Income
|3.47
|11.46
|27.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|30.19
|25.21
|Interest
|25.82
|25.65
|20.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.43
|4.55
|4.29
|Exceptional Items
|-66.07
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-91.50
|4.55
|4.29
|Tax
|-0.41
|0.19
|1.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-91.08
|4.36
|3.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-91.08
|4.36
|3.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-91.08
|4.36
|3.15
|Equity Share Capital
|971.53
|971.53
|971.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|0.04
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|0.04
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|0.04
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|0.04
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:15 am