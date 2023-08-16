Reliance Comm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.00 crore, down 5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.00 crore in June 2023 down 5% from Rs. 80.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,706.00 crore in June 2023 down 10.92% from Rs. 1,538.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 39.00 crore in June 2022.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.30 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.78% returns over the last 6 months and -40.91% over the last 12 months.