    Reliance Comm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.00 crore, down 5% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.00 crore in June 2023 down 5% from Rs. 80.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,706.00 crore in June 2023 down 10.92% from Rs. 1,538.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 39.00 crore in June 2022.

    Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.30 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.78% returns over the last 6 months and -40.91% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Communications
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.0085.0080.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.0085.0080.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.009.0014.00
    Depreciation28.0028.0032.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.0059.00106.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.00-11.00-72.00
    Other Income2.004.001.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.00-7.00-71.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.00-7.00-71.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-28.00-7.00-71.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-28.00-7.00-71.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1,678.00-1,618.00-1,467.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,706.00-1,625.00-1,538.00
    Equity Share Capital1,383.001,383.001,383.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.22-5.93-5.60
    Diluted EPS-6.22-5.93-5.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.22-5.93-5.60
    Diluted EPS-6.22-5.93-5.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:55 pm

