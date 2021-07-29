Punjab & Sind Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 579.01 crore, up 7.78% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 579.01 crore in June 2021 up 7.78% from Rs. 537.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.85 crore in June 2021 up 248.73% from Rs. 116.89 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 410.89 crore in June 2021 up 81.88% from Rs. 225.91 crore in June 2020.

Punjab & Sind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2020.

Punjab & Sind shares closed at 19.50 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.43% returns over the last 6 months and 48.29% over the last 12 months.