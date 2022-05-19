English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JP Morgan downgrades Indian IT services sector to underweight

    Rising margin headwinds in the near term and revenue headwinds in the medium term from a potential macro slowdown will mean that the sector’s earnings upgrade cycle is behind

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Global brokerage firm JP Morgan has downgraded Indian IT services sector to 'underweight' and cut the target price of multiples by 10-20 percent.

    The brokerage firm says the Indian IT growth was accelerating till the third quarter of 2022 and has begun to slow down from the fourth quarter, which is likely to worsen into FY23 from tougher comps, supply issues and eventually a worsening macro. With peak sector growth behind, growth deceleration should continue to weigh on sector multiples.

    "Rising margin headwinds in the near term and revenue headwinds in the medium term from a potential macro slowdown will mean that the sector’s earnings upgrade cycle is behind," JP Morgan said in its report.

    "We see peak revenue growth behind us and EBIT margins trending down from inflation, mean reversion. While the bottom-up outlook remains positive from most Services, Software and SaaS names YTD, and the tech spending cycle remains buoyant structurally, we feel there are more downside risks to current earnings assumptions," the brokerage firm said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Nifty IT Index have underperformed the NIFTY by 15 percent so far this year as the earnings outlook has worsened over the current earnings season.

    The brokerage firm has downgraded Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technology, Wipro and L&T Technology to underweight from neutral and cut its target price by 15-21 percent.

    "Indian tech services are the most expensive services names globally at a premium to digital native peers and Accenture, and at par with enterprise software that appears unsustainable. Sector reverse DCFs suggest that the market is still baking in 6-13 percent growth for Tier 1s and 14-33% for midcaps over the next decade; that seems optimistic given this remains a late cyclical sector for most names," the JP Morgan report said.

    JP Morgan has an 'overweight' call on Infosys thanks to growth, Tech Mahindra for 5G cycle and margin expansion, Mphasis and Persistent System due to more defensive industry exposure and stronger growth outlook.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #buzzing stcoks #Indian IT #Infosys #markets #TCS #Tech Mahindra #US Fed
    first published: May 19, 2022 11:21 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.