Jaypee Infra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 246.79 crore, up 23.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.79 crore in September 2021 up 23.15% from Rs. 200.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 613.87 crore in September 2021 down 25.08% from Rs. 490.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.03 crore in September 2021 down 73.91% from Rs. 57.61 crore in September 2020.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.00 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.93% returns over the last 6 months and 66.67% over the last 12 months.