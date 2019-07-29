GRUH Finance Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 532.97 crore, up 17.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRUH Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 532.97 crore in June 2019 up 17.86% from Rs. 452.19 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.64 crore in June 2019 up 0.46% from Rs. 115.11 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 505.50 crore in June 2019 up 20.37% from Rs. 419.97 crore in June 2018.

GRUH Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2018.

GRUH Finance shares closed at 252.00 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.96% returns over the last 6 months and -24.60% over the last 12 months.