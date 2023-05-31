Betex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.44 crore, up 41.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.44 crore in March 2023 up 41.8% from Rs. 15.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2023 up 3233.06% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 up 1176.47% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

Betex EPS has increased to Rs. 18.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.

Betex shares closed at 60.97 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.85% returns over the last 6 months and -23.50% over the last 12 months.