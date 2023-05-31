English
    Betex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.44 crore, up 41.8% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Betex India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.44 crore in March 2023 up 41.8% from Rs. 15.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2023 up 3233.06% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 up 1176.47% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

    Betex EPS has increased to Rs. 18.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.

    Betex shares closed at 60.97 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.85% returns over the last 6 months and -23.50% over the last 12 months.

    Betex India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.4416.7315.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.4416.7315.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.648.208.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.01-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.563.85-0.08
    Depreciation0.180.180.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.014.217.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.050.27-0.83
    Other Income0.10-0.030.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.160.240.15
    Interest0.320.030.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.840.210.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.840.210.09
    Tax1.020.030.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.810.180.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.810.180.08
    Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.751.190.56
    Diluted EPS18.751.190.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.751.190.56
    Diluted EPS18.751.190.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 09:00 am