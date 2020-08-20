Balmer Lawrie Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 276.87 crore, down 35.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.87 crore in June 2020 down 35.82% from Rs. 431.43 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2020 down 116.31% from Rs. 24.29 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2020 down 88.3% from Rs. 53.84 crore in June 2019.

Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 117.75 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.28% returns over the last 6 months and 2.72% over the last 12 months.