Balmer Lawrie Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 276.87 crore, down 35.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 276.87 crore in June 2020 down 35.82% from Rs. 431.43 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2020 down 116.31% from Rs. 24.29 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2020 down 88.3% from Rs. 53.84 crore in June 2019.
Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 117.75 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.28% returns over the last 6 months and 2.72% over the last 12 months.
|Balmer Lawrie and Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|276.87
|345.41
|431.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|276.87
|345.41
|431.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|172.30
|191.86
|274.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|3.92
|2.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.55
|-6.70
|-4.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.79
|37.83
|58.64
|Depreciation
|13.44
|19.46
|10.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.38
|54.96
|56.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.59
|44.08
|33.12
|Other Income
|8.45
|19.14
|9.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.14
|63.22
|43.02
|Interest
|3.64
|4.59
|3.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.78
|58.63
|39.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.78
|58.63
|39.65
|Tax
|-1.25
|22.28
|17.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.53
|36.36
|22.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.53
|36.36
|22.63
|Minority Interest
|1.27
|1.56
|1.66
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|4.31
|9.22
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.96
|47.14
|24.29
|Equity Share Capital
|171.00
|171.00
|114.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|2.76
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|2.76
|1.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|2.76
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|2.76
|1.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 10:11 am