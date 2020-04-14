Digital healthcare company CallHealth expects better valuations post COVID-19

While the COVID-19 health emergency has disrupted the supply chain and the cash flows for digital healthcare startup, CallHealth Services. In an ironic twist, it has also improved the marketability of its business model in the eyes of prospective investors.

"The investors' appetite for CallHealth has certainly improved, but I am not sure about their appetite for the Indian market also," Satish Kottakota, CFO of CallHealth., said.

Out in the market to raise $30-50 million as equity for growth over the next three to six months, CallHealth expects a dent of 10-20 percent of its projected revenue for the FY21 as the physical side of its business get hit due to the coronavirus epidemic-related national lockdown.

Logistical glitches such as difficulties in obtaining curfew passes for its workers and constraints in drug availability has meant that the company has irretrievably lost 10-20 percent of business opportunity this year.

With 95-98 percent fixed costs, the company does not have too much operational flexibility given its long term strategy. Kottakota believes that the fixed cost structure allowed the company to attract talent and hence is unlikely to be reviewed this year.

The company which has consumers, institutions and governments as its clients has been hit on the cash collection front like most other businesses. It hopes to tie up some short-term funding to tide over the working capital crunch, but is happy to wait for growth capital.

Kottakota also believes that the availability of drugs will get worse before it gets better. "It will take at least six to eight weeks after the lockdown is over and supply chain normalises for the empty shelves to stock up again," he said.

The company has seen its ability to fulfill an order stretch from eight hours to 44-48 hours. And while earlier one large outlet was able to fulfill an order, now it takes scrounging around a couple of outlets to get a similar order fulfilled.

Notwithstanding the cash crunch and the general employee under-utilisation, the company has seen its digital services such as virtual doctor consultations rise three-to-four times.

With the overall mixed bag that COVID-19 offers, Kottakota is confident that his company will get better valuations in the days ahead.