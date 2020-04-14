Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address nation at 10 am; signs of COVID-19 curve flattening in US, says Trump

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the final day of India's 21-day lockdown. However, reports suggest that the lockdown will be extended. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10 am today.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 9,352. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 324. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 19.1 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.9 lakh people have died so far. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy.