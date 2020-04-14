Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address nation at 10 am; signs of COVID-19 curve flattening in US, says Trump
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 9,352. PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10 am today
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the final day of India's 21-day lockdown. However, reports suggest that the lockdown will be extended. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10 am today.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 9,352. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 324. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 19.1 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.9 lakh people have died so far. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10.00 am today. While it is unclear what the address will be about, it is widely believed that it would be a formally announcement from the Centre on extension of the nationwide lockdown.
Over the last week, many states have urged the Centre to extend the lockdown meant to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infections. Today is the final day of the current 21-day nationwide lockdown.
Multiple states, such as Maharashtra and Odisha, have already announced extension of restrictions by at least two weeks. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.
Coronavirus in UK LIVE Updates | UK to remain under lockdown as deaths rise above 11,000
The death toll from COVID-19 in British hospitals rose to 11,329 yesterday and the government, which is having to operate without its convalescing leader Boris Johnson, signalled that there would be no easing of lockdown measures this week.
The British death toll is the fifth highest globally and a senior scientific adviser to the government has said the country risks becoming the worst-hit in Europe. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | Signs of flattening of COVID-19 curve in US: Trump
Asserting that America is continuing to make critical progress in the war against the novel coronavirus, US President Donald Trump yesterday said the number of daily new infections remained flat nationwide over the weekend, sending clear evidence that the aggressive strategy to combat it is working.
“America is continuing to make critical progress in our war against the virus. Over the weekend the number of daily new infections remained flat nationwide; hospitalizations are slowing in hotspots like New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and Louisiana,” Trump told reporters.
As many 1334 died in the US because of coronavirus and 24,895 new cases were reported today. The number was far less than the fatalities hovering around 2,000 for the past several days and over 30,000 new cases being reported daily. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases in India reached 9,352 last evening, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. The number includes cases involving foreign nationals, the death toll and patients who have recovered.
The death toll from the pandemic in India stands at 324.
The Health Ministry has said that there are 8,048 reported active cases in India. The number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered is just under 1,000.
Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are the worst affected parts in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 have reached 19.1 lakh globally. The global death toll has reached 1.9 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
With 5.8 lakh confirmed cases so far, the United States is by far the worst affected country. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The number of reported cases in China, where the outbreak was first reported in late 20189, has reduced. However, infections have been rising in countries such as Turkey, Indonesia and Brazil.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact. The COVID-19 disease has spread through 185 countries and territories and is having a major impact on the global economy.
Several nations have imposed strict restrictions to curb the spread of the outbreak. Today is the final day of India’s 21-day nationwide lockdown. However, reports suggest that the Centre is set to extend the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10.00 am today. It is widely expected that the address would be about a formal announcement of lockdown extension.
Many states, including the most-impacted state of Maharashtra, have already extended the lockdown by at least two weeks.
Stay tuned for the latest updates.