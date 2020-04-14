App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap April 14: Here are the top developments of the day

The World Health Organization lauded "India's tough and timely actions" against the outbreak; and other key developments from India and around the world:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of coronavirus cases in India breached the 10,000 mark with 1,463 infections being recorded in the past 24 hours— the sharpest ever spike in cases since the outbreak began in the country.

The total number of deaths due to the infection stood at 353.

Here are the latest updates from the day:

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, announced that the nationwide lockdown would be extended till May 3.

>> The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on April 14 slashed growth forecast for the Indian economy, projecting a GDP growth of 1.9 percent in 2020.

>> Migrants came out in large numbers in Mumbai's Bandra area demanding permission to go home. Mumbai Police later said that the cause of the gathering was a rumor that they would be allowed to board trains to their hometowns.

>>  602 hospitals earmarked as dedicated COVID-19 facilities, Health Ministry said.

>> The World Health Organization lauded "India's tough and timely actions" against the outbreak.

Follow our LIVE coverage here.

>> Railways offers full refund for trains cancelled till May 3 and for advance bookings.

>> New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the 'worst is over' and joins forces with the northeastern states to reopen economy.

>> Iran said that novel coronavirus deaths have dropped below 100 for first time in a month.

 

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.