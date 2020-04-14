App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for April 15-May 3 due to COVID-19 lockdown extension

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Railways is set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for travel between April 15 and May 3 due to extension of the nationwide lockdown and suspension of passenger trains till then in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told PTI.

With the national transporter allowing tickets to be booked during the 21-day lockdown for journeys after April 14, around 39 lakh bookings were made by passengers hoping that trains will be in operation post-lockdown.

However, with the announcement of the extension of the lockdown period, railways on Tuesday not only cancelled all its passenger services till May 3 but also stopped all advance bookings.

All passengers will, however, get full refund for tickets booked for the cancelled trains as well as for those booked in advance.

Railways has also said full refunds would be automatically provided by the national transporter for its online customers, while those who have booked at the counters can take the refunds up to July 31.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

