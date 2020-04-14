App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Hundreds of migrant workers gather at Mumbai's Bandra station, demand permit to go home

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said the situation at Bandra station where migrant workers gathered is now under control. The state will ensure accomodation and food for them

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the 21-day lockdown till May 3, hundreds of migrant labourers gathered at Mumbai's Bandra station.

Defying the lockdown, these migrant workers gathered in large numbers only to demand permission to go back to their native places.

Commenting on the issue, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, in a tweet, said, "The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Govt not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told news agency PTI, "Situation at Bandra station where migrant workers gathered is now under control. The state will ensure accomodation and food for them."

Home Minister Amit Shah called Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and expressed concern over the incident. He stressed that such events weaken India's fight against coronavirus and the administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents. He also offered his full support to the Maharashtra government

As the video of the incident went viral, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in Opposition in the state, took potshots at the current government. BJP Delhi IT and social media head Punit Agarwal, in a tweet, accused Uddhav Thackeray of "turning a blind eye towards everything".


First Published on Apr 14, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #mumbai

