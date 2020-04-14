App
Apr 14, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi LIVE Updates: Extending lockdown in India till May 3, says PM Modi

Live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the novel coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10.00 am today. While it is unclear what the address will be about, it is widely believed that it could be the Centre's formal announcement on extension of the nationwide lockdown.

Over the last week, many states have urged the Centre to extend the lockdown meant to help curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections. Today is the final day of the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown. Catch the latest updates here:
  • April 14, 2020 10:21 AM IST

    PM Modi: We have arranged 1 lakh beds to tackle the novel coronavirus. These facilities are being upgraded. We might have limited resources, but I urge our young scientists to come forward and develop a vaccine.

  • April 14, 2020 10:19 AM IST

    There is enough ration and stock of essential commodities in the country, says PM Modi.

  • April 14, 2020 10:17 AM IST

    PM Modi: The government will put out detailed guidelines.

  • April 14, 2020 10:16 AM IST

    PM Modi: We will be implementing lockdown even more strictly till April 20. Some restrictions may be eased in places where there are no hotspots after that date.

  • April 14, 2020 10:14 AM IST

    PM Modi: We must keep a close watch on places where new hotspots may emerge.

  • April 14, 2020 10:12 AM IST

    JUST IN: Lockdown in India extended till May 3.

  • April 14, 2020 10:12 AM IST

    PM Modi: The way coronavirus is spreading, it has cautioned health experts and governments even more. How do we emerge victorious? How do we lessen the damage? We have discussed this with the states. All, even citizens, have suggested that the lockdown be extended.

  • April 14, 2020 10:10 AM IST

    PM Modi: We cannot imagine what the situation would have been had we not taken measures early. It has become clear that the path we have chosen is the most effective. Lockdown and social distancing have benefitted the country. It is expensive from the economic point of view.

  • April 14, 2020 10:08 AM IST

    PM Modi: It is unfair to compare with any other country. However, we cannot deny some realities. If is true that India is in much better position than some of the developed countries.

  • April 14, 2020 10:07 AM IST

    PM Modi: India had started screening at airports and 14-day isolation for those coming from abroad, well in advance. We decided to implement this 21-day lockdown when we had only about 500 cases.

