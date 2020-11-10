Why Lupin’s Solosec is a cautionary tale for the much-hyped speciality drug business

The company’s speciality business has contracted 50 percent, as Covid continues to take a toll and limits its ability to promote Solosec to prescribing doctors
“Our scripts (prescriptions) are relatively flat; revenues are relatively flat. Obviously, that’s not what we are satisfied with,” Gupta added.
Analysts say weekly prescriptions of Solosec before the onset of Covid-19 stood at more than 2,000 patients, with 10 percent quarter-on-quarter growth. The product contributed $3-5 million in revenues.
Gupta said Lupin’s sales teams were able to make only 35 percent of their face to face calls with gynaecologists and obstetricians in the US who write prescriptions.
But Gupta still believes Solosec will turn the corner during the first half of 2021, as the Lupin team works on ramping up scripts and revenues. She hopes the slowdown of Covid-19 and the USFDA approving a new indication for Solosec, to treat Trichomoniasis or trich in women, will be key drivers for the turnaround.