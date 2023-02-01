English
    Budget 2023: FY24 nominal GDP growth assumed at 10.5%

    According to the data released by the statistics ministry on January 6, India's nominal GDP growth for 2022-23 is estimated at 15.4 percent versus 19.5 percent in 2021-22

    Siddharth Upasani
    February 01, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Budget 2023 on February 1

    The government has assumed a nominal GDP growth of 10.5 percent for 2023-24, the Budget 2023 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

    At 10.5 percent, the nominal GDP growth assumption is in line with economists' expectations.

    A Moneycontrol poll had shown that economists expected the Budget 2023-24 to assume a nominal GDP growth of 10.5 percent.

    "Nominal GDP for BE 2023-2024 has been projected at Rs 3,01,75,065 crore (Rs 301.75 lakh crore) assuming 10.5 percent growth over the estimated Nominal GDP of Rs 2,73,07,751 crore (Rs 273.08 lakh crore) as per the First Advance Estimates of FY 2022-23," the Budget documents said.