Budget 2023 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman may tweak tax slabs, step on growth pedal

Budget 2023 live updates: What startups want
-- Tweak definition of “eligible startup” under I-T Act to allow tax sops for start-ups incorporated till April 1, 2028.
-- Let eligible startups to carry forward and set off losses incurred in the first 10 years after incorporation
-- Allow facility of deferment of tax payment on ESOP of employees of more startups than allowed
-- Take back amendment requiring the startups to explain the source of income of the investors
-- Reduce the rate of MAT for eligible start-ups from 15% to 9%.