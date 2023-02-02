English
    Budget 2023: Why is this a good budget for the salaried class, senior citizens and small investors

    The salaried class was anticipating a rebate and relaxation of some sort in the income-tax slabs. This has rightly been taken up in Union Budget 2023. The new proposals include raising the rebate limit, reducing the number of tax slabs, and increasing the standard deduction limits.

    Raj Khosla
    February 02, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
    The finance minister announced a new scheme, exclusively for women -- the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate.

    Budget 2023-2024 demonstrates a commitment to fiscal discipline, with a lower deficit and a clear path towards financial stability in the next four years.

    To support consumption, tax cuts have been proposed. Additionally, investment outlays have been increased to boost economic growth and development.

    The finance minister has successfully struck a delicate balance between expanding capital expenditure by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, with an impressive investment of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for railways.

    The focus of the budget has been to improve the physical and digital infrastructure across the country. The minister has also maintained prudence by keeping the fiscal deficit in check, with an anticipated reduction from 6.4 percent to 5.9 percent.