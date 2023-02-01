English
    Budget 2023: All you need to know about Mahila Samman Saving Certificate

    FM announced a new one-time small savings scheme for women in the Union Budget.

    Hiral Thanawala
    February 01, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
    The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is a suitable alternative to fixed deposits (FDs) invested in the name of a woman for the short term.

    In the Union Budget 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a new small savings scheme for women investors. The scheme will be called Mahila Samman Saving Certificate (MSSC).

    What’s the offer?

    In this scheme, the deposits can be made in the name of a woman or a girl child. You can deposit up to Rs 2 lakh for a period of two years at a fixed rate of 7.5 percent. There are no tax benefits, but partial withdrawal is allowed in this scheme.

    This is a one-time scheme announced in Budget 2023 and will remain available for a two-year period i.e. up to March 2025.