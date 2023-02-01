English
    Budget 2023: Here is what it offers to tax payers

    The finance minister while announcing the Budget 2023 tried to reduce the tax burden on individuals in new tax regime. The tax rates were reduced.

    Moneycontrol PF Team
    February 01, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST
    The budget reduced the tax burden for individuals opting for the new tax regime.

    While announcing the Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered some relief to the individual taxpayer in India. She attempted to reduce the tax burden by offering measures such as enhanced standard deduction and enhanced limit of rebate along with some tweaks in the tax rates.

    Rebate for income up to Rs 7 lakh

    Earlier the individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh need not have to pay income tax due to the rebate available. However, the Union Budget 2023 has proposed to enhance this benefit to individuals earning income up to Rs 7 lakh in a financial year, in the new tax regime.

    Under the old tax regime, the rebate under Section 87A is available for income up to Rs 5 lakh.